Darius Rucker, who broke into a solo country career nearly 10 years ago already, was no stranger to the WE Fest stage either. The audience welcomed the former lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish with a little hooting and hollering of their own.

Rucker kicked out a mixture of songs from albums old and new, including a few from his days with Hootie and the Blowfish like “Time,” “I Only Want to be with You,” and “Hold My Hand,” which got the crowd up and dancing around.

He even went so far as to break it down with a cover of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity,” but his buttery voice--which could arguably calm a feral cat--had no problem nailing each timely hum.

Rucker moved easily around the stage, keeping the crowd on their toes--and he was grateful to do so, thanking the country music industry for being such a welcoming one.

“The best thing about it is we’re all friends,” he said before inviting the Eli Young Band back out on stage to help him sing a cover of The Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker.”

Zac Brown Band did their own fair share of cross-genre covers, toggling back and forth between upbeat, fiddle-friendly tunes like a cover of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and more signature, mellow songs like their own “Homegrown” and “Colder Weather,” which had couples pairing up for a little two-stepping.

But the band kept the loose and easy-going crowd from mellowing out too much, jerking concert goers out of a smooth reverie with a cover of Metallica's “Enter Sandman,” showing off the band’s rock chops.

Between that and a few other well-timed Zac Brown Band classics, it’s no wonder people were rearing to see them.

“Zac Brown is my favorite,” said Nick Weber, a concert-goer from LaMoure, ND.

Weber and his crew were all decked out in overalls and cowboy hats he made from cardboard beer cases four years ago. The four friends were eagerly waiting in the concert bowl for the music to begin.

But they weren’t the only ones.

By the time Zac Brown Band took the stage, it was hard to believe two campgrounds (Hilltop and Eagle) weren’t open this year. Attendees from far and wide filled the field, stacked all the way back to the brand new WE Bar.

There were too many daisy dukes and cowboy boots to count--and even a few speedo-clad guys braving the chilly 60 degree evening air.

Nice weather, good music and good vibes to boot, the only complaint was from one concert-goer who bemoaned the change in venues, meaning that certain foods wouldn’t be reappearing this year.

Other than that, Friday finished off nicely, with headliners Randy Houser, Brett Eldredge and Luke Bryan set to take the stage tomorrow.

With excitement already high, WE Fest added a little more buzz to the evening, announcing two of next year's main acts: Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line, which got quite the crowd cheer.