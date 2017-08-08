Woman injured in gas line explosion at Hawley fourplex

Hawley Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Sanvik said crews responded to 507 6th St. around 5:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in the communal laundry room as residents described the explosion typically associated with natural gas or propane, he said. Gas lines were shut off and a woman visiting one of the two residents living in the complex received treatment on the scene.

“The visitor in the hallway sustained some minor burns to her face and head,” Sanvik said, adding that she refused to be taken in an ambulance to the hospital and later drove herself.

In the single level building, Sanvik said there was “no fire or smoke damage of any sort,” and the minor damage was contained to the laundry room where the explosion caused all the tape in the sheetrock to pop.

The only two residents of the complex are temporarily displaced pending an investigation from the state fire marshal’s office and repairs to the laundry room.

Sanvik said he’s not sure the extent of damage in a dollar amount, but believes the building “will be salvageable and livable again.”