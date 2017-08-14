Calling all local actors!

The event proved so popular that a second one has already been scheduled for this fall. Eksjo Lutheran Church's cemetery, located adjacent to the church grounds in rural Lake Park, will be the setting for the Eksjo Cemetery Walk, which is slated to take place on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.

"We're looking for about 20 actors to portray some of the church's historic figures," says Becky Mitchell, the museum's executive director.

All those who are interested in being involved, whether as an actor, or behind the scenes, are invited to a kickoff meeting at the museum this Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Though the final slate of characters to be portrayed is still being finalized, actors of all ages will be needed, Mitchell said.

Character bios for most, if not all of the people to be portrayed will be distributed during Thursday's meeting.

Research into the featured characters will be done by museum staff, Mitchell said, in conjunction with Eksjo Lutheran members — many of whom will be interviewed for information about the people to be portrayed.

Church members are also planning a full slate of activities in conjunction with the Cemetery Walk, starting with a church breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon. A free will offering will be taken during the breakfast, to benefit church activities and projects.

"Anyone who also wants to come to the 9 a.m. church service is also welcome," Mitchell said.

The hour between the end of the church breakfast and the start of the Cemetery Walk will be filled with church tours and Scandinavian cultural activities, such as maypole decorating. The day's schedule will conclude with the serving of Scandinavian treats, coffee and juice inside the church at 3 p.m. The Scandinavian theme reflects the church's roots; Eksjo was first established by a group of Swedish settlers on Oct. 16, 1871. For more information, please visit www.eksjolutheranchurch.org.

The cost to attend the Eksjo Cemetery Walk will be $5 for Becker County Museum members, and $7 for non-members. For more information, please call the museum at 218-847-2938.