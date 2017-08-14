Hearing for Tobacco 21 ordinance set Sept. 12

The council voted Tuesday to hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance during that meeting. As part of that motion, they voted to send out a 30-day written notice of the meeting to discuss the proposed ordinance changes to all local tobacco vendors.

The 30-day notice is required by law before any changes to the existing ordinance can be enacted, said City Attorney Charles Ramstad. However, the council is not obligated to approve the new ordinance at that time.

Ramstad also gave a brief overview of the proposed ordinance during Tuesday's council meeting, noting that it would put vaping products and e-cigarettes "on an equal footing" with tobacco products when it came to local regulation and enforcement.

Ramstad also cited several reasons why the ordinance needs to be looked at closely. He highlighted the fact that if the ordinance was put in place, someone under the age of 21 could, theoretically, get in trouble for buying cigarettes to sell at their business.

So far, only two cities in Minnesota, Edina and St. Louis Park, have put into place a measure like this. Four states, California, Hawaii, Maine, and Oregon have approved it.

Locally, the "Tobacco 21" initiative has been spearheaded by Becker County Energize and PartnerSHIP 4 Health; opposition has mainly come from vaping proponents. Several representatives from both sides of the sociological divide — sporting t-shirts that publicly proclaimed their views — were present at Tuesday's council meeting, but Mayor Matt Brenk elected not to take public commentary at that meeting, stating that the Sept. 12 hearing would be the proper venue to hear input on the proposed ordinance.

City councils in Frazee and Perham have also been part of the local Tobacco 21 push, which is part of a nationwide effort to prevent young people from getting hooked on tobacco.