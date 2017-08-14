The organization currently has 14 open cabinet vacancies to fill. Eligible women must be between the ages of 16 and 24. Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith are especially encouraging women from underrepresented communities to apply.

"This is important: young women of color, American Indian young women, young women with disabilities, young women from greater Minnesota, and youth who identify as LGBTQ today face an opportunity gap," Smith said in a press release. " I invite young women from these communities to join the Young Women's Initiative cabinet and help us close those gaps for all women in Minnesota."

Launched last year, the initiative is a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor and the Women's Foundation of Minnesota to improve outcomes for young women in Minnesota. The initiative brings together nonprofits, businesses, government, philanthropies, and young women to achieve equity in opportunities.

For an application, go to the website of the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 22.