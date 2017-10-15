The motion by Tibbetts received a second, but no censure vote was taken by the Tribal Executive Committee at its recent quarterly meeting.

Mason had the option of answering the charges immediately or waiting up to 45 days for a special hearing, which will be conducted by the TEC in White Earth. Since the charges had just been dropped on her, she chose to wait.

According to Leonard Roy, who follows White Earth politics and reports on the Tribal Council (only White Earth enrolled members are allowed to attend Tribal Council meetings) the charges filed by Tibbetts against Mason include: malfeasance in the handling of tribal affairs, dereliction or neglect of duty, and refusal to comply with provisions of the constitution and bylaws of the tribe.

Specific charges allege that Mason undermined and overruled the Tribal Executive Committee's constitutional convention process; took action to pursue the construction of the Star Lake Casino; took actions related to the construction of the Bagley Casino; engaged in abuse and interference with tribal courts; and rescinded separation of power clauses related to courts, allegedly giving her authority over court decisions.

White Earth and five other reservations, including Leech Lake, are under the umbrella of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe—and the Tribal Executive Committee is made up of the chairman and secretary-treasurer of each of those six Ojibwe bands. So Tibbetts and Mason sit on the TEC together.

The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe cannot remove elected tribal officials from office, it does not have that power, so even if the TEC eventually votes to censure Mason, it pretty much amounts to a slap on the wrist.

The ultimate decision to remove her from office belongs to the White Earth Tribal Council itself, and unless alliances on the five-member tribal council make a surprise shift, she should have enough support to survive the challenge.

She is generally supported by District 2 representative Kathy Goodwin (her mother) and District 1 Representative Punky Clark, and opposed by Chairman Terry Tibbetts and District 3 Representative Umsy Tibbetts.

Since the votes don't seem to be there to remove Mason from office, observers believe that the charges are largely designed to be used against Mason in next year's election. Mason, Goodwin and Clark are all up for election next year.

Tibbetts returned a call Friday, but said he couldn't comment until the issue is resolved. Although no vote was taken by the TEC on the censure motion, Mason did make a motion to rescind the Chippewa Tribe's censure ordinance, which has been criticized by some TEC members in the past. It failed 2-7, with one abstaining, according to Gary Frazer, executive director of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.

To address the charges, a special Minnesota Chippewa Tribe meeting is set for Nov. 22 at 8:30 a.m., at the Shooting Star Casino Event Center in Mahnomen. At this time, the Tribal Executive Committee will vote to exonerate or censure Mason. This meeting is open to all MCT members.

If the TEC moves to censure Mason on Nov. 22, an official notice will be given to the White Earth Reservation Tribal Council for a removal or recall election hearing.

Mason said Friday that she doesn't expect the TEC to vote in favor of censure after she presents the evidence on her behalf. "I don't see how they could," she said.