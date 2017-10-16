Sugar beet worker spreads joy with costumes

The Lake Park man has faced many obstacles in his life, but making people smile is not one of them.

You would be hard pressed to find another sugar beet field in the valley, where Woody from Toy Story is helping clean out the box of dirt and tailings.

Todd Bergman is 38 and the costume thing, well it's every day.

It all started, "two to three years ago, there were old men and could not get them to smile, I was cheery, and I said, I am going to cheer these (bleep) up," said Bergman.

Todd wants to make people smile while harvesting beets 24/7.

He started buying costumes from Wal-Mart.

"They have a special section for onesies, and they are $19.88 a pair with tax," said Berman.

Todd's collection of costumes includes Harry Potter, a unicorn, a Ninja Turtle, Batman, and Wolf-man.

Todd has made quite the name for himself, traffic has picked up on the gravel road.

People are curious and wondering what he is wearing for the day.

"All day long, they drive by just to see what he is wearing," said Todd's coworker.

The sugar beet drivers can't get enough of Todd.

"Always having fun, I have never seen him in the dumps, always hyped up and that makes it fun," said Adam Wolfswinkel, truck driver.

However, life for Todd Bergman hasn't always been fair.

"I am just thankful I can do this, the doctors said there is no hope, I am a walking miracle, I hate to brag, but that is the truth" said Bergman.

In 2001, a near fatal car crash near the Buffalo River changed everything.

"Five months, I was in a coma. It changed my life," said Bergman.

A head injury left him unable to do much of anything.

"I had to learn to walk and talk and all that. Yeah, yeah," said Bergman.

He went from hospitals, to nursing homes, to rehabilitation centers, to learn to live again.

"There is a reason God saved my life," said Berman.

The 38-year old man dresses up in the middle of a sugar beet field, just to make someone else's day.

After nearly losing his life, he has now decided it's time to live it, one costume at a time.

There are more surprises ahead.

Todd helps in the bean harvest, and he has new costumes ready for that.