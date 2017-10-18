LCRC's current Assistant Director Anna Sellin will officially take the reins from Executive Director Jan Logan on Monday, Nov. 6 — but not without sending Logan off in style. A retirement open house in her honor will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m., inside the local LCRC offices at 1339 Pelican Lane. Jane Bachman, president of the LCRC board of directors, is expected to give a brief presentation at 3 p.m.

That presentation will undoubtedly include a list of Logan's considerable accomplishments since she first came to work at the LCRC on Sept. 26, 2005.

Here are just a few of the things which have occurred under her leadership, according to board member Mark Berg:

• The Lakes Crisis & Resource Center grew from a staff of 11 to a total of 30 full and part-time employees;

• The LCRC's revenue budget when Logan started in 2005 was approximately $250,000; this year that revenue — which comes primarily from private donations — has grown to $1.4 million;

• A parent coaching curriculum has been added to support the clients of LCRC's Positive Connections Parenting Time Center, which helps the parents who use its services to do a better job of parenting;

• Logan successfully led a $3.3 million Capital Campaign, beginning in 2009, to build a new LCRC headquarters in conjunction with an emergency shelter for women and children who were victims of domestic violence;

• LCRC received a $1 million donation from a single donor in order to build the aforementioned women's shelter, which when it opened its doors in 2011, was named Mary's Place in honor of that donor, Mary Newman;

• A new Mental Health Program was instituted for LCRC's clients;

• The Children's Services Program was brought back in 2007, after 2002 budget cuts had necessitated its closure;

• In 2013, LCRC also reintroduced its Kinship mentoring program for at-risk youth in the community, which had existed back in 2002 as well.

"Jan's guidance and leadership has help establish LCRC's position in the community, and her own reputation, as extremely positive and effective contributors to the community at large," said Berg. "The LCRC Board of Directors invites the community to come and wish Jan well on her new direction in life."

Berg added that anyone who would like to contribute a gift for Logan is welcome to call him at 218-849-4337 for more information, or to send them in care of him at his home address at 1040 Summit Ave. Detroit Lakes, MN 56501.

So... what's next?

"First I'm going to take some time off, and probably do a little traveling," says Logan of her immediate post-retirement plans, which also include spending more time with husband Ralph, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Moving out of the area is not part of those plans; the couple intends to continue living at their home on LIttle McDonald Lake for the foreseeable future.

But beyond that, she's not quite sure what form her future will take. "I think it will be really difficult to leave," she says. "I don't feel done (with working), I just recognized that change can be good for any organization, and there's a new generation that wants to lead the way."

She did become quite emotional, however, when talking about the woman who will soon take her place.

"Letting go is hard, but... I'm absolutely overjoyed that this woman will be my successor," Logan added, nodding toward Sellin with a smile. "The community is so fortunate to have her to lead this agency. She's smart, she's honest, she has a good business mind — and a lot of passion for the people we serve. She's going to do great work."

Though it won't be at LCRC — Logan says that when she retires, she's going to step back completely and let others pick up where she left off — she does feel inspired to continue to work with those who are struggling with the consequences of abuse and neglect.

"There's a tremendous need in this community, and our county at large," she added. "I feel the victims (of crime and abuse) need help, but so do the offenders... to commit these crimes, they are often someone that's very wounded themselves."

In short, Logan added, "I don't know quite what form it will take yet, but I'm eager to learn what the next chapter in my life will be."

A new role for Sellin

As for Sellin, she's excited to be taking on a new role at LCRC, where she first started as a board member about 6-7 years before being appointed as assistant director in 2011. She also spent a few years as a facilitator and director of the Positive Connections program, and helped Logan to introduce the parent coaching model to that program.

"Becker County contracts with us to offer supervised visits for parents with kids in foster care, through our parenting time center," she explained. "Parents are expected to change (their behavior) to get their kids back, but who's helping them to do that?"

Parent coaching is an additional resource to help them be better parents, Sellin said.

After working with Positive Connections for a few years, Logan said that Sellin approached her about taking on a larger role at the Crisis Center.

"I had a degree in psychology from Moorhead State (now Minnesota State University Moorhead) that I didn't feel I was really using," Sellin said, noting that her post-graduation work had been mainly as a manager in the business sector, first with Subway Restaurants, and later with Arvig.

"After college I volunteered in my spare time as an on call crisis advocate at a rape and abuse crisis center in Fargo," she said, but added that while she enjoyed that work, it became challenging to continue to do that while working full-time, in a job that required a lot of traveling — and then she got married and moved to Hawley, where she briefly managed an insurance agency before the opportunity with Arvig opened up.

It was while she was working at Arvig that she met Jackie Buboltz, who was employed in the company's human resources department at the time.

"She recruited me to be on the LCRC board," Sellin said. "I was honored when she asked me."

It wasn't long before Sellin found herself wanting to get more involved with the day-to-day work that the Crisis Center did in the area, which is how she found herself heading up the Positive Connections program.

After a few years in that position, however, she realized she wanted to do more.

"I felt like I had gotten that program to a good place, where I felt comfortable passing the torch to someone else so I could get more involved with other aspects of the agency as a whole," she said.

"She was always eager to do more," said Logan. "She really wanted to make a difference, and had a passion for helping people."

From there, Logan added, Sellin "quickly demonstrated the professional abilities and skills needed to do the work that was necessary" to be an assistant director, and eventually, to take the reins as her successor.

"I'm leaving my baby in great hands," said Logan with a smile.

"I am so incredibly grateful for Jan's mentorship, and friendship, and what she's built and let me help her to achieve," Sellin said. "It's been an honor, and I'll do everything I can to make sure we only continue to grow, to get stronger and expand our reach and services in the community."

"I want to make sure that I express my heartfelt gratitude, to this community, the businesses, the volunteers, our board of directors, but especially to the staff here for their hard work and dedication to supporting me and this agency through the years," said Logan.