Crime & accidents

At 5:17 p.m. a caller reported a grass fire on the 24000 block of Wine Lake Road in Detroit Lakes, but the fire burned itself out.

At 7:06 p.m. a theft was reported on the 400 block of Main Street in Audubon.

At 7:08 p.m. a caller reported having surveillance video footage of a theft that occurred on the 400 block of Main Street in Audubon.

At 9:50 p.m. a caller reported smelling a strong chemical odor along the 17000 block of Kelcy Lane in Detroit Lakes, which ended up being someone burning without a permit.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

At 8:50 p.m. a cell phone was reportedly stolen from a church on the 900 block of Longview Drive in Detroit Lakes. The phone owner tracked the device and found it with someone who had spotted the lost phone and was attempting to return it to the owner.

At 6:15 p.m. a caller reported someone had entered a garage on the 25000 block of Hillcrest Road in Detroit Lakes and wrecked a car with an ax or sledgehammer.

Thursday, Oct. 12

At 2:05 p.m. a caller reported a dryer started on fire in a residence on the 19000 block of 210th Street in Audubon, but the caller's husband was able to put out the flames before emergency crews arrived.

Friday, Oct. 13

At 2:27 p.m. emergency crews responded to a grass fire on the corner of Highway 10 and Highway 54 in Detroit Lakes.

At 9:27 p.m. a bike was reportedly stolen from the Detroit Lakes High School football field, but the bike was later located.

Saturday, Oct. 14

At 9:05 a.m. a mailbox was reportedly vandalized on the 24000 block of Highway 6 in Detroit Lakes.

Sunday, Oct. 15

At 8:31 a.m. a caller reported a van was vandalized while parked on Hillcrest Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 1:06 p.m. a caller reported a safe had been broken into on the 13000 block of 580th Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 16

At 8:04 a.m. a caller reported that a vehicle parked on the 300 block of East Main Street in Detroit Lakes had been gone through over night, and items were reportedly taken from the vehicle.

At 8:54 a.m. a flatbed trailer was reportedly taken from a residence along the 2100 block of Shady Lane in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:43 a.m. a car that had been sitting along Town and Country Estate Road in Detroit Lakes had reportedly been messed with; the battery was reportedly missing from the vehicle.

At 12:41 p.m. a homemade utility trailer was reportedly stolen from the 20000 block of County Road 131 in Detroit Lakes.

At 2:23 p.m. a caller reported a vehicle taking off from M&W Foods in Ogema and a prescription stolen.

At 2:42 p.m. an electrical cord was reportedly stolen from a home on the 500 block of Summit Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 4:26 p.m. a caller reported a theft from a property on the 600 block of Northland Street in Detroit Lakes.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

At 6:29 a.m. both license plates were reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of Rivercrest Drive in Frazee.