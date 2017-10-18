Man sentenced in Audubon Orton's robbery

According to court records, the three men parked their vehicle on the north side of Orton's and two of the men entered, wearing bandanas to hide their faces, and carrying knives. One ordered the woman working there to open the cash register and one asked her for keys to the safe, which the employee did not have in her possession. They took cash and cigarettes, ordered her to lie on the floor, and left.

She hit the alarm and called 911, giving the dispatcher a description of what the men were wearing and the make and model of their vehicle.

They had planned to travel the back roads to Moorhead, but encountered a deputy on County Road 6 who pulled them over because their vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Two knives were found in plain view in the back seat, and one of the men had two bandanas in his possession.

A search warrant turned up three knives, the stolen money and cigarettes and clothing that matched the description of what the robbers wore. Beckman, the driver, admitted that the three had robbed the convenience store.

He was sentenced in Becker County District Court Sept. 27 for felony first-degree aggravated robbery. District Judge Jay Carlson ordered him to serve 41 months in prison, stayed 10 years, and ordered him to serve 365 days in jail, with credit for 227 days served. Sentencing to Service privileges were granted.

He was fined $1,000 plus $1,165 in court fees and was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and complete the 13-15 month long term Teen Challenge treatment program, as well as aftercare. He must get a mental health evaluation, and was placed on supervised probation for 10 years.