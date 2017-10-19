But I have another word to describe travel for you: exhausting—in the very best way, of course.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as you travel.

Getting there

If you don't have a specific month or destination in mind, try Googling around a little bit. If you're set on Europe, for example, figure out what time of the year is the most affordable and take a peek at the price differences between major (and minor) airports. If you don't mind a train or bus ride once you land, it could save you hundreds of dollars--and allow you to see more of the country while you're at it.

I booked my flight to London--and the subsequent connecting flight to Dublin--last March. By way of a wanderlust-fueled, inspired-by-tax-refund-season decision, I spent a few hours searching for the least expensive flights overseas—which ended up being to London in September. Seeing Ireland had always been on my travel bucket list, but flying into one of the Irish airports was much more expensive at the time. Instead, I flew into London, bounced on over to Dublin for five days, and flew back into London, where I spent the rest of the trip.

However, I left US soil on a Monday morning, bright and early, and didn't close my eyes again until I laid my head on an Irish pillow—nearly 30 straight hours later. I was too nervous to sleep on the plane, too excited to sleep on the airport shuttle bus once I landed and too desperate for a shower once I got to the B&B to sleep any earlier. (Note: We've all seen "those people"--the ones who step off of a 7-hour flight looking refreshed and flawless. I'm here to tell you that I am definitely not one of those people and, if you aren't either, I'd recommend budgeting an extra $40-$60 for a shower, as some larger airports offer shower or spa rooms for a small fee.)

So, as long as you don't mind a long--sometimes seemingly never-ending--day of travel, it could save you a nice chunk of change (that you can then spend on all of the espresso drinks it'll take to get you through the day).

Going with the flow

One of the most important things that I realized as I landed was that going with the flow is the best thing you can do while traveling, abroad or otherwise. Planes will land late or early. Bus routes will not match up with the designated schedules. I planned things as I went, purchasing train and bus tickets after landing, so the tickets didn't go unused when travel plans were delayed.

Before you leave, check out the local travel options online. Many larger cities offer 3-day travel passes or underground cards, which can help save money and allow you to utilize all of the local trains, subways, buses, etc.

In addition to traveling, try to make a list of all of your "must-see" sites to avoid missing any. Some may close early or only be open a few days each week, so make sure you're flexible about which site gets visited on which day—just in case.

Making friends

My travel companion/significant other and I stayed at AirBNBs, choosing to rent rooms in homes instead of renting entire homes.

In Ireland, our hosts were quiet and kept to themselves but, in London, we had an incredible experience with the couple that hosted us. They cooked us homemade meals, served us fresh mojitos and made for fun conversationalists.

Although this won't always be the case, try to make friends with some of the locals while you're visiting, as they'll be a much better way to glimpse the culture--and have much better recommendations for food and attractions--than any guidebook.

Thanks to our host friends, we found hole-in-the-wall pubs and skipped hitting some tourist attractions that would have cost more than they were worth.

Overall, traveling abroad is an incredible adventure and is best when embraced as such--I'm no expert, but I'd recommend trying to plan the major things, but accepting that some things will never be able to be planned. The spontaneity of travel is half the fun, after all.