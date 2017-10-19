County decides to step up its recycling game

Commissioners verbally committed to the plan at the Becker County Board meeting Tuesday.

"I certainly can support moving forward, with these numbers," said Commissioner Barry Nelson.

By sorting plastics and separating out corrugated cardboard, office paper, aluminum and tin, the county could make nearly $295,000 a year on recyclables, up from the $256,000 a year it makes now.

And it would cut its hauling costs from about $108,000 to about $39,000 per year, thanks to the sorting capabilities that come with the new equipment.

Operational costs would increase, however, from about $88,000 to about $116,000, largely due to about $40,000 a year in new money that would be put aside to pay for new skid steer, forklift and recycling line equipment in the future.

Commissioners looked at four options for equipping the soon-to-be-built recycling building at the Becker County Transfer Station, and chose the most comprehensive: An infeed conveyor, a presort line with a cross belt magnet, and a baler infeed conveyor, with a proposed purchase price of $474,454.

Labor will continue to be provided through a state Department of Corrections program that pays the county jail to board qualifying nonviolent state prison inmates, serving the last part of their sentence. The county makes money off the program, the prisoners get real-world work experience, and the recycling center get a stable source of inexpensive employees.

"We'll be able to utilize a crew of 10, plus a crew leader and a county staffer," said Steve Skoog, who heads up the Environmental Services Department for Becker County.

He said the market for recyclables goes up and down, but in general they are just plain more valuable and more cost-effective to ship when they are sorted, processed (and often sold) locally.

The county's new single-stream recycling program is picking up steam, with about half the blue bins now distributed to households for curbside pickup in Detroit Lakes and several other Becker County towns. So it's more important than ever to be able to sort, separate, bundle and bale that cardboard, paper, aluminum and tin to receive maximum dollars at the lowest possible shipping costs.

Without the new equipment to sort the single-stream recyclables, they would have to be shipped all mixed together to a processor in Shakopee, earning the county about $41 a ton.

That any money for the county is offset at all is because the processor now gives a market rebate that offsets shipping costs of about $1,300 per load. Since each load is about 14 tons, shipping costs about $93 per ton, Skoog said.

"In addition to the high transportation costs to haul single stream, we also have loading costs — the estimated cost to load and get the product to DemCon in Shakopee is about $100 per ton," Skoog said. "We currently receive a rebate in the range of $41 a ton. Our goal is to bring down the net cost per ton."

With the new facility, the county will be able to process the single-stream flow at the transfer station, creating values per ton that range from $60 for mixed paper to $155 for cardboard to $1,330 for aluminum cans.

Other things commissioners considered is that the Carton Council has offered Becker County a $12,000 grant if it collects paper cartons through its recycling program; White Earth and neighboring counties are considering sending their recyclables to the new Becker County facility—generating more revenue for the county—and grant money may be available for future expansion if needed.

In August, Becker County opted to move forward on a new $1.35 million recycling building at the transfer station, with the building to include a heated concrete floor and liner panels for the walls and ceiling. To pay for it, the county will use about $625,000 that remains on a $2.65 million state grant that helped pay for the new transfer station. A 50 percent match is required, so the rest will come out of the county's Environmental Services Fund, which now holds about $2 million.

Under the current system, in which pre-sorted recyclables are processed at a small building at the transfer station by a jail crew, Becker County makes about $20 a ton on its recyclables.

Last year, that translated into about $50,000 on 2,160 tons of source-separated cardboard, mixed paper, plastic bottles, glass and metal cans and light scrap metal sold by the county. It expects to increase that flow by about 500 tons next year.

"That (new recycling) building should be done in March and the new equipment in by the end of April," Skoog said Tuesday. "By May we hope to see it up and running."