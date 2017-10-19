Carrie Underwood final headliner for 2018 WE Fest

Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line had already been announced. The remainder of the bill has not been revealed.

Underwood last played the festival in 2013 when she headlined the final night. She recently announced she would release her second concert DVD, "The Storyteller Tour," on Nov. 13. She brought that tour to Grand Forks' Ralph Engelstad Arena in 2016. She last played Fargo in 2012 at the Fargodome.

WE Fest tickets range from a three-day pass for $120 to $1,000 for gold level VIP tickets. To buy tickets or for more information go to wefest.com.