Frazee man gets over five years for meth

According to court records, on April 11, 2016, a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arranged to buy meth from a female at a location in Becker County. Once there, she and Fletcher entered the confidential reliable informant's vehicle and all three drove to another residence in Becker County, where Fletcher went in and returned with 11.9 grams of meth, with packaging.

On Sept. 27, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Fletcher to 65 months in prison at St. Cloud, and ordered him to pay a $50 fine and $210 in court fees from his prison earnings.