Ogema woman allegedly caught with 23 grams of meth

According to court records, on Sept. 4, Dow was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for erratic driving by a White Earth police officer. She was wanted on a warrant and was arrested and taken to jail, where authorities allegedly found multiple drugs in her possession, including a baggie containing 23 grams of methamphetamines.

On Sept. 6, Dow appeared in court before District Judge Michelle Lawson, who set cash bail at $500 and bond at $5,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.