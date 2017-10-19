Man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of cigarettes

Video surveillance from the business showed that at 2:26 a.m. one female and two males broke in by using a crowbar, and rummaged around. One of the males, allegedly Basswood, was wearing distinctive white and black Nike shoes. Video showed him entering the Shooting Star Casino two hours later, wearing those identical shoes.

On Sept. 2 a juvenile male was detained, and he allegedly identified Basswood as the other male involved in the break-in. Basswood's crowbar was allegedly used to forcibly enter the building.

On Sept. 6, Basswood appeared in court before District Judge Michelle Lawson, who set cash bail at $500 and bond at $5,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.