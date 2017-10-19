Happenings around Becker County

Thursday, October 19

Intro to Pickleball: Learn the basics of pickleball, a fast-growing family court game, by coming to the courts at the DLCCC gym for a one-hour session starting at 10:30 a.m. All equipment provided. Call Ginny Imholte at 218-847-4236 or visit usapa.org for more information.

Township Officers Meeting: The Becker County Association of Township Officers will meet at 7 p.m. in the 3rd floor jury assembly room at the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes. REgistration is at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 20

Build Your Own Baked Potato Lunch: The Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes is inviting the community to come enjoy a tasty baked potato lunch — piled high with all the fixins' of your choice, from broccoli and cheese to chili and sour cream — then stay for a tour of the club at 150 Richwood Road. Or if you can't stay for lunch, which runs from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., you can call 218-847-5700, Ext. 0, and reserve a to-go order for pickup at the club. All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Becker County.

Disabled American Veterans & DAV Auxiliary: The Disabled American Veterans and DAV Auxiliary will hold their annual membership supper at 6 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes American Legion Club, 812 West Lake Drive. The meal is free for all paid members; guests pay $12. For more information please call Neil Olson at 218-530-0362.

Saturday, October 21

Toxic Taters Strategy Meeting: Toxic Taters, known for its work fighting the damages of chemically intensive, industrial potato farming, will be hosting its annual Strategy Meeting starting at noon inside the Elder's Center at the New Pine Point School, located at 48075 Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford. Lunch will be provided; community members of all ages are welcome. For more information please call 218-375-2600 or visit www.toxictaters.org.

Saturday, October 28

Community Healing Event: If you are suffering from grief, emotional trauma or are in need of physical healing, the Ministry Team at Lakes Area Vineyard Church would like to invite you to attend a special Healing Event from 1 to 4 p.m. at the church, which is located at 950 Longview Drive, Detroit Lakes. For more information, please call Claryce at 218-841-2679.

Miscellaneous

These Happenings section items or events do not have a specific date, or take place on more than one day.

White Pine Bud Capping: Come on out to Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge to enjoy the fall weather and help protect young white pine trees from deer by capping the buds. Please come to the Discovery Center, 35704 County Hwy 26, Rochert, (across the road from the Visitors Center) at 9 a.m. on either Wednesday or Thursday, Oct. 18-19. Bring water, snacks, hiking boots and appropriate mid-October clothing. We'll finish up by 12 noon. For more information on this free event, or to register contact Tamarac's staff at 218-847-2641.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions Workshop: This workshop, designed for adults who want to take charge of their ongoing health problems and get relief from their pain, fatigue and other symptoms, will be offered on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Ecumen. The class dates are Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30. To register or for more information, please contact Pam at 218-844-7153 or pamelawellman@ecumen.org.

Holy Rosary Pie Sale: Get a jump on your holiday preparations by ordering homemade pumpkin (baked) and apple (unbaked) pies for just $8 each at the 35th Annual Holy Rosary PTO Pie Sale, Oct. 23-Nov. 13. Pie pickup will be Thursday, Nov. 16, 3-9 p.m. (apple only); Friday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. To reserve your pies please text or call, 218-234-0777, or send an email to holyrosarypies@gmail.com.

Roses from Rotary: The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary is hosting its 24th annual Roses from Rotary sale on Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 1-3, at two different locations: Bergen's at 808 Willow St. and DL Floral in the Washington Square Mall. Roses in a variety of sizes and colors will be available at just $20 per dozen; tickets may be purchased in advance from any Noon Rotarian, or you can walk in and buy them at Bergen's between 7 a.m.-6 p.m., or DL Floral, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., during all three three days of the sale. Roses not picked up by Monday, Nov. 6 will be donated to local hospitals and nursing homes. All sales are final.

Lakeshirts Job Fair: Come on out to Lakeshirts at 750 Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, on either Monday, Nov. 6 or Tuesday, Nov. 7, between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. both days, to see what career opportunities might be available for you.

Adult Basic Education Classes: Adult Basic Education in Detroit Lakes offers coursework toward an Adult High School Diploma, GED, English Language Learning, Citizenship and other services. Fall hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 844-5760 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Celebrate Recovery at The Refuge, for hurts, habits and hang-ups is Mondays begins with supper at 5:45 p.m., with large group and small group at 6:45. Call 701-367-3313 or 218-847-1982 for more information.

L.A. Moms group: Lakes Area (L.A.) Moms is designed to nurture every mother. At our L.A. Moms group, you will have a chance to socialize with other moms, hear some great teaching, have discussion time and participate in creative activities. L.A. Moms is held the first and third Wednesday of each month throughout the school year from 9-11 a.m. at the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes. For more info, call 218-846-1199.

Senior Social: A Senior Social is held the first and third Thursday of the month at the Neighbor to Neighbor office in Frazee. The address is 501 W. Juniper Suite B. (the "blue building" on old Hwy. 10). Call 218-334-3559 for more information.

Community Alliance Church programs: Community Alliance Church, Detroit Lakes, hosts Quilting for Missions Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; The first Tuesday of every month is High Mileage (suggested ages 55 and up), which meets for "pot-blessing" meal at noon, followed by special music and a Bible nugget.

Foster homes needed: Foster homes are needed. If you or someone you know can help, please call Becker County Children and Family Services 218-847-5628 and ask for Intake. You can make a difference in a child's life.

Bone Builders: An exercise class for seniors called "Bone Builders" is being held at 405 W. Maple Ave., Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and also at the Vergas Event Center, Thursdays at 9:30.a.m. The group focuses on low-impact and balance exercises.

Dunvilla Lions Club: The Dunvilla Lions Club will meet the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Dunn Township Hall.

Free hot meal: Stop into the Refuge every Thursday and Friday evening for a hot meal served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. The Refuge is located at 921 8th Street SE in Detroit Lakes.

Be a foster grandparent: For those 55 and older interested in being a foster grandparent through the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council program, call 1-800-584-7020 or visit www.tvoc.org.

Adoption grants available: Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church LCMC has grant funds available for families wishing to adopt children. For more information, call 847-1831 or 844-7919.

Cancer support group: Essentia Health St. Mary's Cancer Support Group meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Please meet at the fireplace in the Clinic Lobby. The cancer support group is open to anyone who is affected by cancer — patients, survivors, family, friends or caregivers. For additional information, contact Jennifer Frank at 218-847-0880.

The Caring Cup: Every second and last Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home for friendship, support and encouragement. The free program is open to the public, no registration necessary.

Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group: Lakes Crisis & Resource Center hosts a Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group every Wednesday from 5:30—6:30 p.m. in the crisis center. Call to pre-register at 218-847-8572 or 218-847-7446. Childcare is available upon request.

Rummikub, more games: Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., come to Holy Rosary fireplace room for coffee, desserts and a game of cards, board games or Rummikub. Everyone is welcome.

Parkinson's Support Group: Emmanuel Nursing Home's Forest Conference Center, 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday evening the Refuge in Detroit Lakes hosts a supper at 5:45 p.m. and meeting at 6:45 p.m. Call Cleo at 701-367-3313 for more information.

BC Senior Meals: Meals for persons 60 and older are served several times each week at nutrition sites in Detroit Lakes, Lake Park, Osage and Wolf Lake or can be delivered directly to homes in these communities, Frazee and Callaway, via the Meals on Wheels program. One-day advance notice of attendance is required at many sites. For more information, call Lake Park at 238-5336, Detroit Lakes at 847-5823, Osage/Wolf Lake at 573-3663, Frazee at 847-5823, Ogema at 877-498-2865, and Callaway (Meals on Wheels only) at 847-5823.

Library Storytime: Children ages 3 through kindergarten are invited to the Detroit Lakes Library on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for exciting stories and activities that are more fun than a barrel of monkeys. For more information, call 847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org.

Caregiver discussion group: A caregiver discussion group is held the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes. Are you caring for a friend or family member age 60 or older? Join other caregivers for education, sharing, problem-solving and refreshments. Facilitated by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. All are welcome. Contact Jaime at (218) 850-8616 with questions.

Lakes Area Quilt Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild meets every 4th Thursday at 7 pm at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes, Emmanuel Nursing Home in the Forest Conference Center. Check us out on Facebook! All levels of quilters, new and experienced are welcome to attend.

Refuge weekly outreach: The Refuge Christian Outreach & Resource Center weekly gatherings include Monday-Friday from 7-8:30 a.m. Breakfast & Bible; Monday — Celebrate Recovery Meal at 5:45 p.m. and Meeting at 6:45 p.m. (no childcare), Wednesday — Women Ministry and Crafting at 4 p.m./Bible study on Bible Doctrine at 6 p.m., Thursday — Bible study on Battle Field of the Mind by Joyce Meyers, Friday — Christian Movie at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday — free meal and fellowship at 5-6:30 p.m. Call 847-1982 or check website calendar for updates at www.therefugeofdl.org.

Preschool screening: Preschool screening for 3-5 year olds for the Frazee-Vergas district is provided through Becker County Community Health Services. Call Annie at 218-847-5628 ext. 5419 to make an appointment. This one screening will provide your child the requirements for Early Childhood Screening. Minnesota law requires each child attend a health and developmental screening before kindergarten.

Senior Center Activities: The DL Senior Citizens Center has activities all month long. Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. is Pinochle; at 1 p.m. there will be 500 and other games. Whist is played on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of each month will be a celebration of birthdays for the month. The second Monday of each month there will be a Site Council meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 847-5823.

Bingo for DL Hockey: The DL Youth Hockey organization holds Bingo every Sunday at Zorbaz in support of youth hockey in Detroit Lakes. All are welcome; Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

TOPS meetings: Take Off Pounds Sensibly members help each other stay on track to their weight loss goal. No diets, no food to buy and no workouts to follow. Visitors and new members are always welcome. Minnesota TOPS Chapter 30 meets Mondays in Trinity Lutheran Church choir room in Detroit Lakes. Weigh in is at 4:15 p.m., followed by meeting at 4:30.

TOPS 1251 of Lake Park meets every Tuesday at the Lake Park Lutheran Church. Come and join us as we help each other reach our weight goals as we improve our health. New members always welcome. For more information call 218-532-2883, or 218- 532-5882.

Free English instruction for adults: Free ESL instruction for adults is offered at Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Ed. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or stop by M State to register.

Eagles Pinochle: Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. there will be pinochle at the Eagles Club located at 112 West Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes. Members, guests and friends welcome. For questions call Gordy Martinson at 218-841-2940.

Men's lunch, bridge club: Men's lunch and bridge club meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holiday Inn. Call (701) 388-4329 if you are interested in playing.

Overeaters Anonymous: All Red River Valley compulsive eaters are welcome to a 12-step program on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church in DL. This is the Serenity Group DL of Overeaters Anonymous. Contact Dorene at 846-0019 for more information.

eReader help: Schedule a one-on-one appointment to address your eReader questions every Tuesday (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Wednesday (4:30-5:30 p.m.) at Detroit Lakes Public Library, or call for an appointment that better fits your schedule. For more information, call Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168.

Breastfeeding support group: A Breastfeeding Support Group is Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. Mary's Essentia Health conference rooms A & B. Women and children only. Please call the OB floor for more information or to sign up at 847-0804.

Birthing class: Essentia Health St. Mary's hosts childbirth preparation classes for expectant mothers in their sixth to seventh month of pregnancy. Topics include Labor & Delivery, Cesarean Birth, Role of the Labor Companion, Newborn Care, Unexpected Outcomes, Breast & Bottle Feeding, Postpartum Period, Breathing Patterns & Relaxation Techniques. Suggested donation is $30 for all five classes. Classes are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (218) 847-0804.