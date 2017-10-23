Missing Dent man found, sheriff's office reports
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - A Dent, Minnesota, man has been found after being reported missing for several days, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday, Oct. 22.
Family of Paul Baker, 51, 34723 County Highway 35, said he was at a friend's home and was not in any danger, the sheriff's office reported.
An alert was issued Saturday asking for the public's help in finding Baker, who had left his home Tuesday, Oct. 17, and didn't return as expected. That alert was canceled, the sheriff's office said.