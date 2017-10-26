Search
    Osage man lands in DWI Court after his seventh conviction

    By News Staff Today at 10:30 a.m.

    John Craig McCormick, 44, of Osage has been sentenced in Becker County District County for felony DWI.

    According to court records, at 1:24 a.m. on April 30, a deputy went to a residence on County Road 58 near Ponsford on the report of a man in the yard who had just crashed his motorcycle and appeared to be intoxicated. McCormick was found hiding behind a light pole, and refused to submit to DWI testing. He has six prior DWI convictions from 1993 to 2016.

    He appeared in court Oct. 5 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 48 months in prison, stayed seven years.

    He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine (with $500 of that stayed two years) and to pay $695 in court fees. He must complete all the requirements of DWI Court, and was placed on supervised probation for seven years.

