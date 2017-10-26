Osage man lands in DWI Court after his seventh conviction
John Craig McCormick, 44, of Osage has been sentenced in Becker County District County for felony DWI.
According to court records, at 1:24 a.m. on April 30, a deputy went to a residence on County Road 58 near Ponsford on the report of a man in the yard who had just crashed his motorcycle and appeared to be intoxicated. McCormick was found hiding behind a light pole, and refused to submit to DWI testing. He has six prior DWI convictions from 1993 to 2016.
He appeared in court Oct. 5 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 48 months in prison, stayed seven years.
He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine (with $500 of that stayed two years) and to pay $695 in court fees. He must complete all the requirements of DWI Court, and was placed on supervised probation for seven years.