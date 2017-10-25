First Winter Storm

Thursday morning, most of the region will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. Strong northerly wind will develop and increase to 30-40 with gusts to 55 mph. From northwest to southeast across the region, snow is expected to develop. At first it will be wet snow or even rain which will change to snow as the temperature drops to near freezing. Several inches of snow is expected across much of northern Minnesota along and north of U.S. Highway 2. Only light snow is expected elsewhere, but where some snow accumulates, even as little as an inch, conditions will be icy and visibility poor due to the strong wind.

The wind and snow is expected to continue Thursday night, and some of the worst conditions will be Thursday night. Temperatures in the 30s Friday should melt much of the snow except where it is a bit heavier in northern Minnesota.

StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler