There are several resources available to help. Locally, hospital social workers can provide resources available in the area to help families navigate through a new diagnosis, start the discussion on tough topics, and answer questions in person.

"There are certain diagnosis that cause doctors to refer people to us for assistance and sometimes it's a coworker sitting down with a friend and telling them they should call a social worker," according to Jennifer Howey, director of social services at Perham Living.

Her role, and the role of the social worker at the Perham hospital, is to support families and provide them with the information they need when they find themselves with lots of questions.

She added that Senior Linkage is also a one-stop-shop for seniors, but that the benefit of sitting down with one of the social workers is that they are local and have a better snapshot of what's going on in the area.

"We are more familiar with which home care agencies can provide what services and what assisted living facilities have openings and things of that nature," Howey said.

In-home care

When a family member needs extra help but wants to stay in their home, in-home care might be considered first. There is home health care and home care. The difference is whether or not skilled nursing is required. Skilled nursing means that things like blood pressure, help with medication, and other things of that nature will be done and is often covered by insurance. Home care is more along the lines of companionship and is less likely to paid for by insurance. When looking at those options, it's good to ask a lot of questions before choosing one. Is the agency licensed by the state? Check with your state health department. Is the agency certified by Medicare to meet federal requirements for health and safety? If not, ask why. What type of employee screening is done?

If considering a home health aide: What are the aide's credentials? If he or she claims to be licensed, check with the licensing body. Can the aide provide references from at least two employers? Ask a social worker, hospital discharge planner, family and friends for recommendations.

For assistance with paying for expenses, look into the EW and GRH. The Elderly Waiver (EW) program is a federal Medicaid waiver program that funds home and community-based services for people 65 years old and older who are eligible for Medical Assistance (MA).

The Group Residential Housing (GRH) program helps pay for room and board in authorized locations for people with low income who have disabilities or other conditions. GRH may also help pay for additional services if you are not eligible for MA-Waiver programs or personal care assistance (PCA) services.

Other resources for more information on Senior care, Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 for help in connecting to your county or senior services or visit their web site at www.seniorlinkageline.com. Also visit the Department of Human Services (DHS) Web site at www.dhs.state.mn.us and look under "People We Serve/Seniors."