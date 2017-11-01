Update: Driver identified in fatal Grant County truck crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the driver as Joseph Cecil Hensel. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The state patrol said the other driver, Alan Lee Powell, 63, of Mexico, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The report said Powell was westbound in a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer on Highway 27 just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, and stopped at the intersection. He pulled across Highway 59, which does not have a stop sign. The driver of the southbound 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer on Highway 59 attempted to brake but hit the rear of the other trailer and was killed on impact.

Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the state patrol said it appeared that Hensel attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to.

Powell's tanker trailer was hauling liquid propane fuel and Hensel was hauling grain, Nielson said.

Road blockades were set up by law enforcement and fire departments around the crash site. Law enforcement and emergency personnel at the blockades said the barriers and detour was because of the hazardous material in the tanker.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews from Barrett, Hoffman and the Minnesota Department of Transportation were at the scene.