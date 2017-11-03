While it is estimated that more than 40,500 women--and about 460 men--lose their battle with breast cancer each year, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. reports that about 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today.

One of those survivors is Detroit Lakes resident Beth Pridday, who was diagnosed with breast cancer nearly two years ago.

"I had had 10 years of good mammograms and, towards the end of the year, I decided to go in and try the new 3D mammogram technology at Essentia in DL," she explained. "I got the letter back saying that they needed to see me, of course, which led to a series of mammograms and a series of of ultrasounds."

The new technology that caught Pridday's cancer is called digital breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography, and both Essentia Health and Sanford in Detroit Lakes have the technology.

"With the 3D technology, we're able to take multiple photos and create reconstructions, so we can see and diagnose tiny cancers that never would have been detected before," said Radiologist Dr. Ben Smith at Essentia-St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes. "I would say that about 90 percent of our patients are choosing to use the 3D technology but, for those that choose the standard mammogram, that's still better than no mammogram."

Smith added that getting regular mammograms is the best way to detect breast cancer early--which is exactly what Pridday said saved her life.

As it turned out, Pridday had four tumors--one of which was benign--and underwent a lumpectomy to remove the tumors. She said that she also underwent a second surgery to ensure that all of the tumors were removed before starting chemotherapy.

"The technology is incredible," she said. "I would really encourage everyone to take advantage of the technology that's out there. And, after I was diagnosed, a lot of my friends went in because it really makes everyone sit up and pay more attention when it happens to someone close to them."

Today, Pridday is taking a preventative medication--which she said she will continue to take for another five years--and is scheduled for her next check-up next week.

"There's definitely some anxiety, but I'm feeling good about it," she said. "Battling cancer became my full-time job. It was really challenging to put cancer first and everything else second--travel, volunteering, everything--and it took up a big chunk of my life."

Throughout her treatment, Pridday said she regularly updated friends and family through Facebook, posting photos, thoughts about her journey, and more.

"I wanted to use the experience to help educate women about the importance of getting your mammograms," she said, "and to remind people to be mindful about the annual mammogram rule."

That rule, Smith said, is also one that Essentia-St. Mary's encourages individuals to follow.

"There are different recommendations out there, but the one that we follow comes from the American College of Radiology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons," he explained. "For average-risk individuals, you should get an annual mammogram after age 40 or, for those with a first-degree relative that has had breast cancer--like a mother, daughter or sister--you should start getting regular mammograms 10 years before that relative was diagnosed."

For example, he said, if a woman's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at 43, that woman should start getting regular mammograms at 33, as she would be considered at higher risk for developing cancer.

Other factors can also increase an individual's risk of developing breast cancer, Smith added. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., some of those risk factors include simple genetics, such as gender and age (women are 100 times more likely than men to develop breast cancer and women over the age of 55 are at an even higher risk), race (breast cancer is diagnosed more frequently in Caucasian women), menstrual history, certain genome changes, lifestyle changes (such as being a smoker or drinking excessively), and having dense breast tissue.

"There are so many factors that can increase your risks," Smith explained, "but, for the most part, the things that we can control are the lifestyle choices and things like getting regular mammograms."

Exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and maintaining a healthy weight are all ways to reduce risk, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.--although 60 to 70 percent of people with breast cancer have no connection to any risk factors.

"Most women don't realize just how common breast cancer is," Smith said. "From my standpoint, I just want people to know how common it is and how important screening is, because early detection is key."

So, although caring for your body is one way to ensure overall health improvements, there's no surefire way to prevent breast cancer. There are, however, ways to try and reduce the outcome's severity.

"You know your body better than anyone else," Smith said. "If you notice any new areas of pain or any lumps--typically, breast cancers are firm--then make sure you contact your physician."

Pridday agreed wholeheartedly.

"A lot can change in a year, so get your mammograms," she said. "If I would have waited another year, my story could have had a very different ending."

For more information on breast cancer signs, symptoms, risks, treatments, and more, please visit " target="_blank">www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.