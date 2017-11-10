Veterans Day activities in Detroit Lakes

Don't look for any long speeches: The color guard rifle salute is set for about 11 a.m. when the ceremony ends. "We try to keep it short and sweet—it's too cold out there," said Larry Krosko, commander of the Detroit Lakes American Legion, who will lead the ceremonies.

A few veterans, including Krosko, will visit area nursing homes after the ceremony.

The Detroit Lakes VFW will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and will start serving lunch about noon. The Detroit Lakes American Legion will serve Mulligan stew to veterans and their families starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

On Wednesday, dozens of veterans gathered at Detroit Lakes High School for breakfast and a ceremony before meeting with small groups of students to talk about their experience in the military.