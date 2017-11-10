Lakin, along with a number of other instructors at the high school, organized the event to give back, to show respect to the "distinguished, selfless service members."

"My intent today is to help students and staff develop a deep sense of gratitude and respect for what soldiers have done and continue to do, as we have active duty soldiers with us today who continue to answer the call," added Lakin.

Of the 50-plus service members who attended, four were WWII veterans, sharing their stories along with the rest.

"It was 1943. I was 17 years old, so my dad signed for me. I enlisted in the Navy," said WWII Veteran Alwyn Martinson, addressing a classroom of high schoolers during the afternoon breakout sessions.

"I didn't like school, and the first thing they did was send me to school," Martinson added with a smile.

In the Navy, Martinson went to radio school and learned how to read code. Then, he was sent to Hawaii on a brand new troop ship.

Martinson hopped around from Iwo Jima and Okinawa, Japan to Guam.

At one point, he found himself in a tank division, sleeping on a cot next to the ammunition; but it was alright because he was a sound sleeper.

"One night, they made the wrong turn, and the skipper said, 'Prepare to abandon ship,'" Martinson recalled, adding that he "never heard a thing" about abandoning the ship that night, having slept through the entire incident and learning about it the next morning.

But his time in the Navy came down to a lot of strange coincidences and a lot of luck like that.

He watched a kamikaze plane fly right into the ship that was sailing right next to the one he was on. During his time off the coast of Iwo Jima he was with three other sailors taking supplies to shore in a small boat when a shell whizzed right past his ear, taking the the antenna off his radio.

"If you didn't get hit, you were just lucky," he said. "If that shell had been four or five inches over, well, I wouldn't be here—but you didn't think about that."

On another supply run, his boat was hit and he and the few others aboard bailed water for about 45 minutes, zig-zagging to shore, before falling asleep, exhausted on the beach.

"If the Japs came by that night, they thought we were dead," Martinson said with a laugh.

He was lucky, when so many weren't.

"We were all scared we weren't going to make it because it didn't look good," Martinson recalled. "We had 1,100 casualties the first day and, by the third day, we had 3,500 dead or wounded."

There were so many casualties, Martinson and his buddy were given the grim job of "carrying up the dead."

"They put them on a stretcher, and they save the 40-millimeter shells, and they weigh the body down with that," he said, recalling the bodies sent overboard, wrapped in American flags.

"War is hell," he said, adding that it took him a long time to even talk about the things he saw overseas. "You didn't talk about it...you just didn't."

Part of it was that he couldn't talk about it. He couldn't even write home to tell his parents that amidst the 500 ships anchored off the coast of Guam, he had found his older brother by signaling the ships and asking if anyone was from Minnesota.

It wasn't all bad, though. Near the end of the war Martinson and a few of his buddies managed to have a little fun, going ashore in San Francisco, despite a call for all sailors to remain on their ships.

"We weren't ashore very long, and here comes the shore patrol. They said, 'You have to go back to the ship'," Martinson recalled. "So I said, 'Well,' I had to lie a little bit. I said, 'Our wives are up in the hotel room, could we let them know?'"

The shore patrol said, "Oh, yes, you better!"

And Martinson and his buddies hunkered down in a restaurant, enjoying fresh food while hiding behind a newspaper anytime the shore patrol came by.

"We stayed the night," laughed Martinson. "We had a good time."

To the Persian Gulf War

Randy Bolar, another veteran who presented to students, had a few coincidences and funny stories too, from his time serving in the Persian Gulf War as a surgeon for the Joint Special Operations Command, Delta Force.

While deployed, in the middle of the desert, Bolar actually ran into an old friend and wrestling buddy from high school.

"Halfway around the world, and he just took out the tanks that were going at us. And I hadn't seen him in many years, and he just walks up and goes, 'Hey, Randy.' 'Hey, Greg.' 'These guys have any coffee?' 'We do, but it sucks'," Bolar laughed, recalling the encounter.

Bolar credits his time in the military for the life he has now, without taking that path, he says he never would have met his wife and had his four daughters. He also got his medical school paid for, allowing him to have his current job: a general surgeon at St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.

"That's time I spent working with the greatest warriors in the world," he said, "and I'm the tag-along guy. They're basically making sure I don't do something and get killed, but supporting those guys was the greatest honor of my life. I almost can't describe it."

Bolar said being at the high school ceremony conjured up a lot of memories that he hadn't thought about in a long time. He sat in the high school hallway, gathered with the rest of the veterans, swapping stories.

"Having everyone together kind of has a way of taking you back," he said, adding that he was also thinking about the men and women who didn't come back, the ones who gave all.

Some gave all

At the assembly, Lakin also spoke about the families of fallen veterans who he thinks of often.

"There are families that have to keep carrying on when their veterans give their lives in the line of duty," he said. "It was a man whose name is Troy Linden who walked these halls and graduated from here and answered our nation's call and was killed in the line of duty in Iraq. His mother, MerryLee (Linden), is here to help us honor and pay tribute to Troy who gave all."

Lakin went on to address current controversies around respect for the flag.

"I would like to suggest that when you are asked to stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance or sing the Star Spangled Banner, please do not think about the things that need to be changed in our country, but use it to think about and be proud of those veterans who have selflessly fought for our country and continue to do so," he said. "These are the men and women who enable us to have choices and be free. We are the land of the free because of the brave."