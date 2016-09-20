Second pickup-semi fatality in two days

A man driving a pickup truck was killed in a head-on collision with a semi tractor-trailer rig Tuesday morning on Becker County Road 2.

The man’s name and other details are being withheld pending notification of relatives. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred about 7:28 a.m. when the pickup truck went into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the semi, driven by Shane Egge of Barnsville. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were deputies from Otter Tail and Clay counties, the State Patrol, Lake Park fire and rescue workers and Detroit Lakes firefighters.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal collision in the area between a pickup truck and a semi in the last two days.

Doug Miller of Detroit Lakes was killed in a pickup-semi crash near Ada late Monday night.