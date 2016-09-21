Two men killed in pickup-semi collisions in two days

A man driving a pickup truck was killed in a head-on collision with a semi tractor-trailer rig Tuesday morning on Becker County Road 2.

71-year-old James Nesius of rural Lake Park was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred about 7:28 a.m. when the pickup truck went into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the semi, driven by Shane Egge of Barnesville, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene were deputies from Otter Tail and Clay counties, the State Patrol, Lake Park Fire and Rescue workers and Detroit Lakes firefighters.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal collision in the area between a pickup truck and a semi in the last two days.

Doug Miller of Detroit Lakes was killed in a pickup-semi crash near Ada late Monday night.

According to a report from the Norman County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, a semi was travelling east on county highway 39, turning onto Highway 24. As the semi was turning left, a 2015 Ford pickup, driven by Miller, which was travelling southbound on Highway 24, failed to stop at the intersection and collided with the trailer of the semi.

The pickup started on fire and Ada and Borup crews were called to put out the fire.

Miller was declared deceased at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the semi truck did not appear to suffer any injuries.