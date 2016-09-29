Driver of potato truck injured in crash near Perham

A Wisconsin man was injured when the potato truck he was driving rolled on its side near Highway 10 in Otter Tail County Thursday morning.

Roger A. Brzezinski, 42, of Madison, Wis., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Perham hospital by ambulance, according to the State Patrol.

The 1998 potato truck was headed south on 403rd Avenue and attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Otter Tail County Road 60 (formerly Highway 228) located between Frazee and Perham.

The truck rolled on its side, sustaining minor damages.

The accident was reported at 6:42 a.m. on dry two-lane pavement. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.