Lawn mower partially severs leg of 4-year-old Vergas boy

VERGAS, Minn. — A 4-year-old child had a leg partially severed by a lawn mower Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in Vergas.

According to a report released by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office:

The incident happened about 6:25 p.m. when a child was outside and ran up to a family member who was mowing the lawn.

The mower ran over the child's foot and partially severed the child's lower leg.

The child, who appeared to be in stable condition while at the scene, was air-lifted from Vergas to a Fargo hospital.

No other details were available.