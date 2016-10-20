Three seriously injured in semi-pickup collision near Hawley

According to the State Patrol: The Kenworth tractor-trailer was westbound on Highway 10 in the left lane from 180th Avenue.

The semi started to move to the right lane, but while still in the left lane it was rear ended by a Chevy Silverado truck. Both vehicles came to a rest on the right shoulder.

Seriously injured was Ryan D. Cerney, 40, of Fort Ripley, Minn., who was driving the 2007 Chevy Silverado.

Two passengers in the pickup were also seriously injured: Ethan R. Cerney, 13, and Drew M. Cerney, 10.

All three were taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Edmund L. Anderson, 64, of Ulen, who was driving the 2006 Kenworth KW, suffered no apparent injuries.

The pickup was totaled, the semi sustained moderate damage.

The rear-end accident was reported at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on dry four-lane pavement at milepost 26. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Hawley Police Department assisted at the scene.