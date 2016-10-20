Search
    Woman seriously hurt in rollover crash in Otter Tail County

    Posted Today at 2:31 p.m.

    A 52-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Wednesday on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County.

    Tami L. Lincoln, no address listed, was westbound on Highway 10 in a 2004 Chevy Silverado, according to the State Patrol. The truck ran off the right side, over-corrected and swerved across both westbound lanes, rolled in the median and came to a rest upright on its wheels.

    She was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The truck was totaled.

    The crash was reported about noon on dry four-lane blacktop at milepost 68. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. 

