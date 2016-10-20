Ada teen dies when car hit by pickup truck in Borup

His car was hit broadside on the driver’s side by a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was eastbound on County Road 39.

The car and the pickup truck went east from the intersection, rolling over. The Dodge Avenger came to rest on its roof, then caught on fire. The Dodge Ram came to rest on its wheels. Both vehicles were totaled.

The driver of the pickup truck, Ethan M. Stensgard, 20, of Enderlin, N.D., suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Essentia Health in Ada. He was wearing a seatbelt and his airbag deployed. Alcohol was detected in his system, according to the State Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. on dry two-lane blacktop at milepost 185. The Norman County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.