Frazee woman injured in sideswipe accident

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was merging onto westbound U.S. Highway 10 at milepost 52 when the vehicle sideswiped a 2002 GMC Yukon while crossing from the right lane to the left.

Miranda N. Stickney, 23, of Frazee, suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, according to the patrol.

The driver of the Yukon, 31-year-old Dustin D. Moos, as well as 28-year-old passenger Code D. Schmidt, both of Moorhead, weren't injured.