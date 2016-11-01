Lake Park man injured in Highway 10 crash
A Lake Park man was injured in a broadside collision Saturday morning on Highway 10.
Arlen E. Nelson, 47, of Lake Park suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
He was taken to Essentia St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes. He was wearing a seat belt.
The other driver, Daniel C. Larson, 61, of Lake Park suffered no apparent injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol.
Larson was southbound on Second Street in Lake Park driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Nelson was eastbound on Highway 10 driving a 2002 Ford Windstar minivan. They collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10.
The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on dry four-lane pavement at milepost 32. The Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.