Lake Park man injured in Highway 10 crash

He was taken to Essentia St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes. He was wearing a seat belt.

The other driver, Daniel C. Larson, 61, of Lake Park suffered no apparent injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol.

Larson was southbound on Second Street in Lake Park driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Nelson was eastbound on Highway 10 driving a 2002 Ford Windstar minivan. They collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on dry four-lane pavement at milepost 32. The Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.