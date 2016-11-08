Little Floyd Lake home catches fire on election day
The deck of a Little Floyd Lake home caught fire around 2 p.m. on election day (Tuesday).
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it left a large hole in the upper-level deck of the residence, warping the siding and ruining a garden bed beneath.
The resident was not home at the time of the fire, but a neighbor called it in, reporting seeing smoke and flames.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to the incident.
No one was reported injured, and the fire was out in about 20 minutes.