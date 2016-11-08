Search
    Little Floyd Lake home catches fire on election day

    By DL News Staff Today at 4:18 p.m.
    A Little Floyd Lake residence is left with a gaping hole in its rear deck after it caught fire. A neighbor called in the fire, as the residence owner was not home at the time.1 / 2
    Detroit Lakes firefighters sprayed down a deck, which caught fire around 2 p.m. Tuesday.2 / 2

    The deck of a Little Floyd Lake home caught fire around 2 p.m. on election day (Tuesday).

    The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it left a large hole in the upper-level deck of the residence, warping the siding and ruining a garden bed beneath.

    The resident was not home at the time of the fire, but a neighbor called it in, reporting seeing smoke and flames.

    The Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to the incident.

    No one was reported injured, and the fire was out in about 20 minutes.

