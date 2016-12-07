It left the roadway due to weather, and rolled into the ditch. He suffered no apparent injuries.

His daughter, Haliee G. Christianson, under age 1, of Moorhead was transported to Essentia St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

She was in a car seat and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

The pickup truck sustained severe damage.

The rollover crash was reported on icy pavement at Milepost 35. The Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

About an hour earlier, a 2007 Pontiac G6 left the roadway due to weather and went into the ditch in the same location.

The driver, Alyssa R, Graphenteen, 20, of Perham was transported to Essentia St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

She was wearing a seatbelt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

The Pontiac sustained severe damage.

The crash was reported on icy pavement at Milepost 35. The Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.