Two seriously hurt after vehicle ends up in MN river
Two Moorhead residents are seriously hurt after a crash in Mahnomen County.
The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 on Highway 113, west of Waubun, Minn.
A vehicle driven by Robin Paul of Hawley ran off the icy, snowy road and ended up in a river.
Paul had non-life-threatening injuries.
Passengers Adrian Thompson, 47, and Stephanie Paul, 44, were seriously hurt. Their conditions are not known.
The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.