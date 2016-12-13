Search
    Two seriously hurt after vehicle ends up in MN river

    By Kris Kerzman Today at 8:42 a.m.

    Two Moorhead residents are seriously hurt after a crash in Mahnomen County.

    The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 on Highway 113, west of Waubun, Minn.

    A vehicle driven by Robin Paul of Hawley ran off the icy, snowy road and ended up in a river.

    Paul had non-life-threatening injuries.

    Passengers Adrian Thompson, 47, and Stephanie Paul, 44, were seriously hurt. Their conditions are not known.

    The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

