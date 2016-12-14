Sources say it started as a small fire on the north side of the building, but quickly took over the entire structure. The building is located right of MN 78 and Highway 10. It's located next to Lakes Area Coop's Perham Oasis Gas Station and Lakes Area Coop Budget Host.

Onlookers were on the scene observing as crews worked to slow down the blaze. Fire crews worked in shifts getting water from hydrants across the highway by Dean's Marketplace Foods, the Nest and Landmark Liquors.

Smoke from the blaze limited visibility on MN 78 at the onramp. The blaze was contained as of midnight, but fire crews were planning to work overnight to continue to extinguish the fire.