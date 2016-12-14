Highway 59 head-on collision ends in fatality

A Dodge Caravan, driven by Bruce L. Vidden, 58, of Detroit Lakes, was travelling north, and a 2015 Chevy Tahoe, the driver of which has not yet been released, was travelling south on the highway, when one of the vehicles went over the center line, causing the two vehicles to strike each other head on.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Vidden was pronounced dead at the scene. While the airbag did deploy, he was not wearing a seatbelt. No alcohol was detected in his system.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's report, the accident occurred on dry, undivided two-lane roadway.

