Two young Vergas residents hurt in rollover Tuesday
Two young people from Vergas were hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on an icy Highway 10 near Perham Tuesday afternoon..
Erika K. Kruzel, 17, and Levi R. Kruzel, 10, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Perham hospital for treatment, according to the State Patrol. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The two were westbound in a 1996 Ford F-150 on Highway 10, west of Perham. The vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions, lost control, left the roadway and rolled over in the ditch. The truck was severely damaged.
The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. on icy four-lane pavement near 460th Street (mile marker 62) in Otter Tail County.