Two more Vergas residents hurt when Chevy Equinox rolls on an icy Highway 10
Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a Chevy Equinox rolled over on Highway 10 west of Frazee.
Kaylyn M. Wehmas, 23, and Emry J. Rice, under age 1, both of Vergas, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. They were taken to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
Another passenger, Zaiden J. Odland, 5, of Vergas, suffered no apparent injuries.
All three were wearing proper seat restraints.
They were westbound on Highway 10 in a 2005 Chevy Equinox. According to the State Patrol, the vehicle was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled off the road.
The Chevy sustained severe damage.
The accident was reported at 5:27 p.m. on icy four-lane pavement at mile marker 50 in Becker County. The sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.