Another passenger, Zaiden J. Odland, 5, of Vergas, suffered no apparent injuries.

All three were wearing proper seat restraints.

They were westbound on Highway 10 in a 2005 Chevy Equinox. According to the State Patrol, the vehicle was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled off the road.

The Chevy sustained severe damage.

The accident was reported at 5:27 p.m. on icy four-lane pavement at mile marker 50 in Becker County. The sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.