The name of the driver and related information will not be released until Friday, according to the State Patrol.

The Ford Ranger was eastbound on Highway 10. The Ford spun out, entering the median sideways, and rolled across the westbound lanes to the north ditch. The truck was totaled.

The crash was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 65 on icy four-lane pavement in Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and the Perham Police Department assisted at the scene.