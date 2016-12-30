Skip to main content
Tow truck goes into ditch, starts on fire
By
Kaysey Price
Today at 1:00 p.m.
The Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to a tow truck that caught fire after going in the ditch at Casey's General Store just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) morning. Kaysey Price/Tribune
