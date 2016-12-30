"(He) can go either way," said his mother, Corinne Fingalson. "It's still a very fine line that he's riding on."

His family says he is stable, but the extent of his injuries are wide-spread.

"His pelvis is crushed; his shoulder is crushed," said Fingalson.

There is also a jaw specialist scheduled to reconstruct his shattered mandible.

Guerra and his expectant girlfriend, Kitty Mclaughlin of the Lake Park area, were hit by a car as they were walking along County Road 29 five miles north of Frazee on Christmas morning. Mclaughlin, who was 18 years old, died at the scene. Her funeral is set for Monday. Meanwhile, Guerra was transported to a Fargo hospital with critical injuries.

Due to the trauma, his family says he has not been awake since the accident—the doctors are keeping him sedated and on a ventilator.

"His brain has to heal as well as his body," said Fingalson.

While the family anxiously awaits updates, they are traveling back and forth from Detroit Lakes to Fargo to visit Mauricio—and they have a "Prayers for Mauricio" Facebook page set up for people to post or donate.

Mauricio's sister, Angie, is putting together a care package for the family in order to ease the expenses of the back-and-forth travel.

"Some things that will help the family is cash donation, food gift cards, gas cards, Walmart cards, etc." reads one of Angie's posts to the Prayers for Mauricio page. "This will help my mom and three sisters (Alexis, Michelle, and Angel) with the traveling back and forth to be by his side."

Anyone who wishes to donate is encouraged to message Angie or call or text her at 218-850-1925.

A friend of the family has also set up a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/prayers-for-mauricio) for the family's travel expenses with a goal of reaching $5,000.

"Mauricio has got a very kind heart," said Fingalson. "He's had his ups and downs in the road, but he was really turning his life around."

Fingalson said Mauricio has always been the first to have anyone's back: "He'd take his shoes off to give them to you,"—and now it's his friends and family who are rallying behind him.

As for the driver of the car that hit Mauricio and Kitti Mclaughlin, 20-year-old Alexis Birky of Frazee, Mauricio's family says they don't place any blame with her.

"We all pray for her as well because this has got to be a severe, traumatic event for her as well," said Fingalson. "They were all just at the wrong place."