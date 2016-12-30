In particular, the stretch of Highway 10 from Detroit Lakes to Wadena, and the stretch of Highway 10 from Detroit Lakes to Hawley have been icier than normal.

Road crews have been working on the highways in double shifts every day, but they have been repeatedly thwarted by shifting weather conditions, said Jerimiah Moerke, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation in Detroit Lakes.

Starting with rain on Sunday that turned to ice as temperatures dropped, a combination of ill-timed fresh snow, windy conditions, and cold temperatures — something different every day — have conspired to keep road crews from clearing the icy stretches of highway, he said.

"The weather has been working against them this week," he said.

"It started with the rain on Sunday, then the temperatures dropped. They worked to get it loose, then it snowed again. They've been working to get it 'wet' or loose, every day."

The timing of fresh snowfall has made a difference, Moerke said.

On Wednesday, for example, it hit the Detroit Lakes area in the late afternoon, too close to nightfall to keep it from turning into ice on the highways.

"The temperatures drop, and there you are again," he said. The same snow fell west of Hawley early enough in the day to keep that stretch of Highway 10 relatively clear, he added.

"It's a little different situation every day, all falling as they are trying to get it cleared ... Today it's the wind," he said Thursday.

Area roads became unexpectedly slick Thursday due to a unique combination of sunny weather and gusty, light winds that caused patches of "blow ice" to form, said Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

Road crews have been hammering on the icy stretches daily, Moerke said.

"They are out and have been out every day," he said. Road crews are working in two shifts, from about 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. to noon and from noon to 8 p.m. or 10 p.m., with adjustments made as weather conditions demand.

Even a day of cooperative weather will make a big difference, Moerke said.

"It's been about the temperature or the timing of the snow events or the wind blows snow across the road — something different every day," he said. "It goes with the territory, but if it keeps going like this, it's going to be a long winter."

At least four Vergas residents were hurt in rollover crashes on that icy stretch of Highway 10 between Detroit Lakes and Wadena, and several more rollovers, including a woman passing a MnDOT snowplow truck and a serious spin-out crash involving a pickup truck, were reported on that same stretch of Highway 10 Thursday.

Because of the "blow ice," by 1 p.m. Thursday, the State Patrol had recorded 32 crashes, four of them causing injuries that were not life-threatening, Grabow said on Twitter.

Another 47 vehicles had spun out or run off Highway 10 between Lake Park and Perham, Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Alexandria, and other area roads, Grabow said.

Blow ice forms on clear, sunny days with light winds and temperatures around the freezing mark.

The winds pull snow across roads where it sticks, melts and refreezes, creating ice rink-like conditions for drivers traveling too quickly, Grabow said.

"The interstate has definitely been keeping us the busiest," he said.

The sunny weather after the period of rough winter weather experienced in the region can lull people into a false sense of security, he said. When drivers see roads dry in some spots and wet in others, "that should be your first clue that things can change quickly," Grabow said.

While many of Thursday's crashes were rollovers, injuries have been low, mainly because people have been seat-belted, he said.

Moerke urges drivers not to use cruise control when conditions are icy, and to slow down and budget extra time for a road trip.

Grabow said motorists should scan the highway for changing conditions.

"You've got to maintain control," he said. "Every person needs to be responsible. ... Keep control of the vehicle at all times."

People don't intend to crash, but "it comes down to personal responsibility when driving a vehicle," Grabow said. "You are responsible for driving the vehicle at all times."

MnDOT said in a news release that it did not anticipate closing the interstate or other highways, but warned that motorists could see brief lane and road closures at accident sites.

MnDOT also reminds drivers to be patient and stay back at least five car lengths, and preferably 10 car lengths, from snowplows to avoid the snow cloud thrown up by the blade, as well as to be alert to the speed of the plows, which turn or exit roads often and with little warning.

You can check road conditions by calling 511 or going online to 511mn.org.

(Forum reporter Helmut Schmidt contributed to this story)