Alexandria A. Erickson, 23, of Baxter was taken to Perham Memorial Hospital, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing a seatbelt and her airbag deployed.

She was eastbound in a 2009 Honda Civic on Highway 10 in the right lane, passing a MNDOT truck. She lost control of the vehicle, hit the median, and rolled into the ditch. The Honda was totaled.

The rollover was reported at 9:52 a.m. on icy four-lane pavement in Otter Tail County.