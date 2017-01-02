Callaway woman hurt in rollover crash on Highway 10
A Callaway woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Sunday on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes.
Mary L. Bryngelson, 56, of Callaway was driving a 2003 Chevy Avalanche eastbound on Highway 10 when it drifted off into the right shoulder and she over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll into the median, according to the State Patrol.
She was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was detected in her system, according to the State Patrol.
The condition of a passenger, Joseph A. Novotny, 53, of Detroit Lakes, was not documented by the State Patrol.
The Avalanche sustained moderate damage.
The rollover accident was reported at 5:23 p.m. Sunday on dry pavement on Highway 10 at mile marker 48 in Becker County.
The Detroit Lakes Police Department assisted at the scene.