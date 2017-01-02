Callaway woman hurt in rollover crash on Highway 10

She was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was detected in her system, according to the State Patrol.

The condition of a passenger, Joseph A. Novotny, 53, of Detroit Lakes, was not documented by the State Patrol.

The Avalanche sustained moderate damage.

The rollover accident was reported at 5:23 p.m. Sunday on dry pavement on Highway 10 at mile marker 48 in Becker County.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department assisted at the scene.