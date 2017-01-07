Injuries reported in pickup-van crash in Detroit Lakes

The van was behind a 2012 Chevy Silverado which was driven by Timothy Heaton, 40, of Mt. Laurel, N.J.

The Silverado slowed and moved partially into the right turn lane to turn right onto County Road 54. It made a wide turn to avoid a snow blower that was clearing snow off the right shoulder area of Highway 10.

The right front of the Chevy van struck the left rear of the Silverado.

A passenger in the van, Brian Todd Gast, 34, no address provided, was transported to Essentia St. Mary's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were also listed as having non-life-threatening injuries, but neither went to the hospital, according to the State Patrol.

All three men were wearing seatbelts. The airbag deployed in the van but not the pickup truck.

The crash was reported at 2:18 p.m. on dry pavement. The Detroit Lakes Police Department assisted at the scene.