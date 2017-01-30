The 2014 White Earth Ford Explorer squad car was on the west shoulder of Highway 59, completing a traffic stop, according to the State Patrol.

The crash occurred when a 2005 Chevy Malibu, southbound on Highway 59, attempted to move over for the squad. It lost control and spun into the Ford Explorer.

The crash occurred north of Highway 113, near Waubun.

The driver of the Malibu, Karen Jean Jones, 63, of White Earth was taken to the Mahnomen Health Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed. No alcohol was detected in her system.

A passenger, Beverly Rita Jackson, 54, of Minneapolis, was also taken to the Mahnomen Health Center. She was also wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the 52-year-old male tribal police officer was not released, pending family notification.

The air bag on the 2014 Ford Explorer squad car did not deploy.

The crash was reported at 9:14 p.m. Saturday on snowy-icy pavement. The White Earth Tribal Police Department assisted at the scene.

Also on Saturday evening, a 2006 Dodge Caravan, westbound on Highway 200, lost control due to icy conditions. It went across the highway and entered the eastbound ditch, where it rolled over onto its side.

The occupants were transported to the Mahnomen Health Center for treatment.

The driver was Sheila Rae Thompson, 44, of Bagley. She was wearing a seatbelt. The airbag on the minivan did not deploy, No alcohol was detected in her system.

A passenger, James Allen Witczek, 14, of Bagley, was also wearing a seatbelt.

The rollover crash was reported at 10:06 p.m. Saturday on snowy-icy pavement, near County Road 3 in La Garde Township. The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office and Mahnomen Ambulance assisted at the scene.