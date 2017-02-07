DEER CREEK, Minn. — A 2-­year-­old boy was the only survivor of a head­-on crash Sunday, Feb. 5, that killed his mother and another driver near here in Otter Tail County. The boy, Mason Mousseau of Wadena, was hospitalized after the crash, but his injuries were not life­-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened about 3:18 p.m. on State Highway 29 two miles east of Deer Creek, southwest of Wadena, the patrol said. Mousseau was a passenger in a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero driven by his mother, Jessica Marie Lannes, 31, also from Wadena. "Mason was her pride and joy," Hamann said. "He clearly has a guardian angel as he [was] born premature and had health complications and then survived this with only a broken wrist." A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to help pay for Lannes' funeral and medical costs related to Mousseau's injuries. Hamann said Lannes' "lived for her son" and was an amazing mother. Lannes' Facebook page says she was a stay-at-­home mom engaged to Jamie Mousseau. Lannes was westbound on Highway 29 Sunday when she tried to pass a vehicle on the two-­lane highway and collided head­-on with an eastbound 2001 Chevrolet Tracker, a small SUV, the patrol said. The Chevrolet driver, Lucille Marie Rehm, 63, of Wadena, died from her injuries. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, and all three motorists were wearing seat belts.